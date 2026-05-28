World Championship berths at stake in Ironman 70.3 Subic

MANILA – A stellar field of local and foreign triathletes are expected to join the 10th edition of the Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay on June 7.

The event organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. is also giving the locals a chance to join the 2026 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship on Sept. 12 to 13 in Nice, France.

Slots will be distributed evenly across the male and female age-group divisions. Automatic entries will be awarded to top division finishers, followed by the highly anticipated roll-down ceremony – a tension-filled tradition where unclaimed slots slide down the rankings, keeping the world championship dream alive for those who finished just within striking distance.

The Century Tuna IRONMAN event features a punishing 3.8-km. swim, 180-km. bike and a full 42.2-km. marathon run.

Beyond the grueling main events, organizers have lined up a high-octane, weekend-long festival that ensures everyone from absolute beginners to the youngest athletes can join the action.

On June 5, the Sun Life Underpants Run will usher in the weekend's festivities, combining fitness, fun and charity in a dash of pure, high-spirited energy.

The RLC Residences IRONKIDS Triathlon and Kids’ Run will be held on June 6, featuring the future stars of the sport while giving the youth their own chance to taste the thrill of crossing a world-class finish line.

Also on tap is the Birch Tree Adult Boost Sunrise Sprint, comprising a 750m swim, 20-km. bike, and 5-km. run.

The new Super Sprint also makes its debut with a beginner-friendly 400m swim, 10-km. bike, and 2.5-km. run, offering the perfect introductory gateway for those looking to experience the magic of multisport for the very first time. (PNA)