World's largest solar, battery facility inaugurated in Nueva Ecija

THE world's largest integrated solar and battery storage facility, the Meralco Terra Solar Project, was officially inaugurated in Gapan City, Nueva Ecija on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

The solar project, spanning 3,500 hectares across Nueva Ecija and Bulacan, is designed to deliver 3,500 megawatts of solar power and 4,500 megawatt-hours of battery storage to the Luzon grid by 2027.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., in his speech during the event, said that once fully operational in three years, the project will significantly reduce carbon emissions and address the country's need to transition to sustainable energy.

"“This project will energize over two million households and reduce carbon emissions by more than 4.3 million metric tons annually. To put that into perspective, it is equivalent of removing three million gasoline-powered cars from our roads—decisive action towards helping address global warming and climate change," Marcos said.

The project will initially connect to the existing 500-kilovolt (kV) Nagsaag-San Jose Transmission Line and will eventually be integrated with the upcoming 500-kV Nagsaag-Marilao Transmission Line.

The Meralco Terra Solar Project is expected to position the Philippines as a leader in renewable energy, create over 10,000 jobs, and stimulate local economies.

Marcos highlighted that the P200 billion investment reflects stakeholders' confidence in the country's potential and its commitment to a stable power supply.

Over the next decade, the project is projected to generate around P23 billion in financial benefits.

“We are working towards a steady and reliable power supply that will meet the demands of today and continuously fuel our ambitions for tomorrow. Projects like Terra Solar bring us closer to that vision,” Marcos said.

Among the entities involved in the solar project are Meralco, Terra Solar Philippines, Inc., Solar Philippines New Energy Corporation, and MGen Renewable Energy Inc. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)