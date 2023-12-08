XBB, sublineages continue dominance in Philippines

THE Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday, December 8, 2023, the continued dominance of the Omicron XBB subvariant and its sublineages among the sequenced coronavirus disease (Covid-19) samples in the Philippines.

Based on its latest Covid-19 Biosurveillance Report, the DOH said that a large majority of the samples sequenced from November 22 to December 1 remain XBB and its sublineages.

"From October 2023 onwards, XBB and its sublineages were the most detected variants," said the DOH.

Out of the 36 samples sequenced, there were 34 samples that were classified as XBB.

These include 30 XBB.2.3 cases, 2 XBB.1.5 cases, and 1 case each of XBB.1.16 and XBB.1.9.1.

All the detected XBB subvariant cases were local cases from Western Visayas, Davao Region, and National Capital Region.

The remaining two sequenced samples tagged as "other Omicron sublineages" were detected in Davao Region. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)