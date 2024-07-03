Yacht ‘used’ in transportation of 1.4 tons of shabu seized

The operation was conducted by the BOC along with the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on the basis of a Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) issued by the Port of Manila (POM) District Collector Rizalino Jose C. Torralba on June 27 for violation of Section 1113 of Republic Act 10863, also known as the “Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.”

The vessels, which are currently docked in Nasugbu, Batangas, will be turned over to the POM Auction and Cargo Disposal Division pursuant to Customs Administrative Order 10-2020 “Seizure and Forfeiture Proceedings and Appeals Process.”

“President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has tasked us to ensure that our borders are secure, our trade is lawful, and our communities are safe. In response, we have launched a series of comprehensive initiatives aimed at dismantling drug smuggling, among others, through eradicating customs fraud,” Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said.

“Our team is working tirelessly to collaborate closely with international partners, law enforcement agencies, and other government bodies to ensure coordinated and effective responses. Their efforts have already yielded significant results, and we are confident that, with continued vigilance, we will disrupt and dismantle these criminal operations,” he added.

On April 15, Alitagtag police intercepted a man who yielded a total of 1,424.253 kilograms of shabu with an estimated street price of P9,684,920,400 in a checkpoint operation.

It was considered as the biggest drug haul in the country which the police believe was brought to the country through the waters off Batangas.

Investigation and identification of the individuals behind the drug haul is still ongoing. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)