Yearend bonus, cash gift for government workers to be released starting November 15

GOVERNMENT workers will receive their year-end bonuses and cash gifts starting Wednesday, November 15, 2023, said the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Qualified to get the bonuses and cash gifts are those holding positions for civilian personnel whether regular, contractual or casual in nature, appointive or elective, full-time or part-time, created in the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches, the constitutional commissions and other constitutional officers, state universities and colleges, and government-owned and –controlled corporations, as well as those in local government units.

Also qualified are personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and uniformed personnel of the Philippine National Police, Philippine Public Safety College, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Bureau of Corrections, Philippine Coast Guard and the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority.

Elective or appointive barangay officials or employees are also qualified to get the bonuses and cash gifts.

The DBM said, though, that personnel should have rendered at least a total or an aggregate of four months of services from January 1 to October 31, and they must have remained in the government service as of October 31, 2023.

Personnel who rendered at least four months of service but have separated or retired before October 31 are entitled to get the pro-rated year-end bonus that is equivalent to one month basic pay and P5,000 cash gift.

Around P45.3 billion has been allotted by the DBM for the bonuses of all civilian personnel, while military or uniformed personnel have a budget of P15.2 billion.

For the cash gift, the government had allotted P8.9 billion for the over 1.7 million civilian and military and uniformed personnel. (LMY)