Yellow Cab holds best-ever pizza party; introduces Half Moon Pizzas

The Best Ever Pizza Party likewise featured a collaboration with Multimedia creator Raco Ruiz who designed the event's poster—capturing the spirit of youth and passion. Lifestyle brand Syndrome Supply, by Anton and Inigo Cruz, meanwhile released limited-edition tees and tote bags bearing the party's logo.

And what’s a party without music? Making the evening truly memorable were performances from Clara Benin, Lola Amour, and DJ Margachi.

Clara Benin, touted as the indie darling of the Philippines, brought a unique vibe to the party with her unique voice and talented acoustic guitar playing. Her experience in collaborations with artists across Southeast Asia and in playing in various music festivals in the region, not to mention her own solo concerts, was a great start for a night that’s truly one for the books.

Lola Amour, who made headlines as they performed with Coldplay during the latter’s concert in the country, then took the stage, bringing their one-of-a-kind, jazzy, alt-pop sound. The band kept the crowd on their feet as they performed their most popular songs. The energy quickly transformed into a sing-along concert, with the audience joining in as the band delivered their hits culminating their set with their massive hit "Raining in Manila," a song that dominated the airwaves and held one of the biggest, if not the biggest, weekly stream records on Spotify Philippines upon its release.

DJ Margachi then capped off the evening with a set that kept the energy high until the very end.

Her stints playing in bars, parties, and festivals in the region built up to dance-inducing beats that captured the essence of the Best Ever Pizza Party and brought everyone together one last time on the dance floor.

Pizza and parties share a bond that's as timeless and universal as any in the culinary world and Yellow Cab’s Best Ever Pizza Party proved that this iconic pairing brings people together in a celebration of taste, joy, and community.

