Youth launches online petition vs vapes, e-cigarettes 

IN A bid to showcase snowballing calls for the ban on vapes and e-cigarettes, the TobaccOFF Now! Movement has launched an online petition in a bid to convince the government to heed the call of the youth.

In a statement, the umbrella organization of youth groups showed the government that there is a collective demand in the Philippines to immediately ban vapes and e-cigarettes.

"We've been inspired by the youth sentiments online and in communities, reminding our government that we deserve better protection from the tobacco and vape industry," said Vonn Vincent Tanchuan, Campaign Lead of the TobaccOFF NOW! Movement.

"I know that our movement will just grow bigger and bigger until this is achieved," he added.

Tanchuan said such an action is necessary as vapes and e-cigarettes serve as the starting point for our young people towards eventually using cigarettes and other nicotine products.

He noted that there are approximately 1.21 million Filipino youth currently use e-cigarettes and vape products.

"The urgency of the movement's demands is backed by alarming statistics," he stressed.

"Through this campaign, we, the youth, get to express our frustration about tobacco, vape, and other nicotine products taking over our lives and our health," added Tanchuan.