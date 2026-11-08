Zalameda takes SC helm

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda as the country’s 28th chief justice, succeeding Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo, who retired on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Zalameda took his oath of office on Friday afternoon before Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen at the SC’s session hall in Ermita, Manila.

Among the rulings Zalameda has penned are a High Court decision acquitting President Marcos’ mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, of seven counts of graft and a ruling recognizing red-tagging, vilification and guilt by association as threats that may justify a writ of amparo.

Malacañang announced the appointment on Thursday, Nov. 5, with Presidential Communications Office Acting Secretary Lino Cayetano saying Marcos chose Zalameda from the Judicial and Bar Council’s (JBC) shortlist of five nominees.

The other nominees were Leonen and Associate Justices Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, Japar Dimaampao and Jose Midas Marquez.

“Justice Zalameda brings more than three decades of distinguished service to our judicial system,” Cayetano said. “He devoted his professional life to the administration of justice.”

Legal career

Zalameda, 63, passed the 1988 bar examinations and began his government career as a branch clerk of court at the Makati City Regional

Trial Court.

He practiced law from 1990 to 1995 before returning to government service as a public prosecutor. He became Mandaluyong City prosecutor in 2002 and was named Ulirang Mandaleño in 2010.

The new chief magistrate served for 11 years as an associate justice of the Court of Appeals, where he chaired its 17th Division, before then-President Rodrigo Duterte appointed him to the SC in August 2019.

He earned his law degree from Ateneo de Manila University in 1987 under an academic scholarship.

Zalameda is expected to serve as chief justice until Aug. 2, 2033, when he turns 70.

Court vacancies

Zalameda’s assumption of office as chief justice leaves an associate justice vacancy in the 15-member Supreme Court.

Another vacancy opens on Nov. 16 with the retirement of Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier.

The JBC has recommended 11 nominees for Lazaro-Javier’s post.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines welcomed Zalameda’s appointment and expressed confidence that he would ensure judicial integrity and the faithful administration of justice.

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua also congratulated Zalameda and urged him to lead with “wisdom, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to justice.” / SUNSTAR

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