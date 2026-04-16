Zaldy Co arrested in Prague, says Marcos

"He is now detained in Prague after crossing into the Czech Republic without proper documentation and is currently in the custody of Czech authorities," Marcos said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The President added that the Philippine government is in close coordination with the Czech authorities to arrange for Co's return to the Philippines.

"We are in close coordination with the Czech government to ensure that all legal processes are followed and to arrange for his return to the Philippines at the soonest possible time," Marcos said.

Co has a standing arrest warrant issued by the Sandiganbayan over the anomalous flood control project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro. (CLC)