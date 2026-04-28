Zaldy Co freed by Czech authorities

FUGITIVE former Ako-Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co is no longer under the custody of the Czech Republic authorities.

In a press conference in the Czech Republic, acting Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said Co is within the Schengen area but he could not provide his exact whereabouts.

“I have to share difficult news, mga kababayan. Czech authorities have informed us that Mr. Zaldy Co is no longer in their custody,” he said.

“What we can confirm is that he is within the Schengen area,” he added.

Vida led the Philippine delegate, which was sent to Czech Republic to process the possible return of Co in the country following the announcement made by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that he was arrested there.

He said Czech authorities did not provide them any information on where Co possibly went as they cited their country’s Schengen rules and data privacy provisions.

“They were pointing to a possible police cooperation agreement, which we don’t have,” said Vida.

“I am disappointed by the lack of knowledge. They expressed that they understand the gravity of the case and the Filipino public. I am confused about the legal parameters from which this is coming,” he added.

Co was reportedly intercepted by Czech authorities as he, along with his family, attempted to enter Germany from the Czech Republic.

Vida said Co was carrying an expired passport when he was accosted.

He said based on the records of the Bureau of Immigration, Co has three passports, one of which has expired on September 11, 2022.

The other two passports were his official passport as a member of the House of Representatives and another is that, according to Marcos, had already been canceled in December but was supposedly valid until 2032.

Vida maintained, however, that they will still not return to the Philippines empty-handed as they have obtained important things about Co.

He said they will relay “actionable intelligence” to the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime.

Vida said both Philippine and Czech officials also agreed to begin negotiations on pertinent agreements for mutual legal assistance, extradition and the transfer of sentenced persons.

Co has a standing arrest warrant issued by the Sandiganbayan over the anomalous P289 million flood control project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

The former lawmaker is central to the investigations on flood control anomalies after several witnesses pointed at him as recipients of billions-worth of kickbacks from anomalous flood control projects.

Construction firm, Sunwest Corporation, which was co-founded by Co, is among the top 15 construction firms that bagged 20 percent or P100 billion worth of flood control projects in the country from 2022 to 2025.

In a series of video statements, Co pointed at Marcos and his cousin, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, as the recipients of the kickbacks from the anomalous flood control projects.

He claimed that P56 billion worth of kickbacks from flood control projects in Bulacan were given to Marcos and Romualdez.

Co said he will provide evidence for his claims but he is afraid to go back to the country due to the imminent threat against him and his families’ lives. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)