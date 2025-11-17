Zaldy Co: P56B of flood control funds delivered to Marcos, Romualdez

EMBATTLED former Ako Bicol party-list representative Elizalde “Zaldy” Co said P56 billion worth of kickbacks from flood control projects in Bulacan were given to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

In the third part of his video statement, Co said he will provide evidence related to the matter in the coming days.

“Marami pa akong dadalhin sa liwanag isa na dito ‘yung kay Henry Alcantara, ang DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) boys… Ang sinasabi nilang halaga sa ICI (Independent Commission for Infrastructure) ay P21 billion, hindi po totoo yan. Ang totoong numero ay P56 billion at ‘yung halaga na yan ay kay Pangulong Bongbong Marcos at Martin Romualdez napunta lahat. Ilalabas ko po ang buong detalye sa mga susunod na araw. Sana hindi nila ako mapatay bago nila ako mapatay,” he said.

(There are many more things I will bring to light, including the case of Henry Alcantara and the DPWH boys… What they claim is worth P21 billion at the ICI is not true. The real amount is P56 billion, and that entire amount went to President Bongbong Marcos and Martin Romualdez. I will release the full details in the coming days. I hope they don’t kill me; before they kill me.)

“Taos puso akong humihingi ng paumanhin. Ginawa ko lang ang utos sa akin pero ngayon handa na akong harapin lahat. Uulitin ko po yun pong pera, wala pong napunta sa akin, dumaan lang po ang pera sa akin para ideliver kay Speaker Martin Romualdez at Pangulong Marcos,” he added.

(I sincerely apologize. I was just following the orders given to me, but now I am ready to face everything. Let me reiterate: I did not receive any of the money. The money only passed through me to be delivered to Speaker Martin Romualdez and President Marcos.)

Alcantara, the former DPWH district engineer of Bulacan and several of his subordinates, earlier admitted irregularities in the implementation of millions worth of flood control projects.

Dismissed Bulacan assistant district engineer Bryce Hernandez admitted involvement in ghost flood control projects.

Co also claimed that it was Romualdez himself who threatened to kill him in order to silence him.

“March 2025 pa lang nagpaparinig na sa akin si Speaker Romualdez sa aming meeting na he will shoot me if I will talk at matapos sabihin sa ‘kin na ‘don’t come home, we will take care of you,’ tumawag ulit siya sa akin at sinabihan ako na pag umuwi ako, it will be dangerous, kasi they may hire someone to do a rubout on me or hire the police to kill me while in jail,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)