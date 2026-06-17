Zaldy Co’s ex-bodyguards tag Comelec chair, senators in ‘cash-filled suitcase’ delivery

THE former bodyguards of fugitive, resigned Ako-Bicol partylist representative Zaldy Co tagged Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson George Garcia and Senators Francis “Chiz” Escudero and Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan in the delivery of cash-filled luggage amid government probe into corruption involving anomalous flood control projects.

In a press conference on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, lawyer Levi Baligod, the legal counsel of those who claimed as former security aide and bagman of Co, presented four new witnesses who were also allegedly involved in the delivery of cash-filled suitcases to several personalities.

One of them, Jeron Valderama, claimed directly taking part in the delivery of millions worth of cash inside luggage to former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Senator Erwin Tulfo, and Garcia.

Also presented during the press conference was a photo of Pangilinan and his wife, Sharon Cuneta, together with the staff of Co.

In a social media post, Cuneta tagged as “lies” the claim of Co’s former bodyguards, saying the photo was taken in Marawi when they paid a visit to local government officials for their support to her husband.

“Mga sinungaaaaling!!!!!!! Sobra talaga kayo!!!!! I vlogged about this visit my family and I made to Marawi to thank the governor, mayor, and other officials and their families for their support for Kiko. Talaga ba, magbibigay kayo ng maleta sa amin sa Marawi pa???!!! Ang kakapal ng mukha ninyo talaga sukdulan!!!” said Cuneta.

“Eto nagtetaping pa ako ngayon -- nagbabanat pa rin ng buto at lumalaban ng patas, dahil lahat ng meron kami, pinaghihirapan namin!!! Hindi kami tulad ninyong mga sinungaling!!! Kaya sabi nga nila, kapatid ng sinungaling and magnanakaw!!!” she added.

They also showed a photo of the bodyguards together with former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief now Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Nicolas Torre III, whom they earlier claimed to have talked to them and convinced them not belie the statement of Orly Guteza.

Guteza, during a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing in 2025 on flood control anomalies, claimed to be serving as a bodyguard of Co. He was the first to reveal about the alleged delivery of cash which they call “trash” placed inside suitcases to Romualdez.

Another alleged former bodyguard of Co claimed delivering four cash-filled suitcases to Escudero in his house in New Manila in 2024.

He said they even ate a meal at Escudero’s house along with his helpers.

Mario Ceniza, who was among the alleged former bodyguards of Co, also claimed delivering money to journalist Arnold Clavio and columnist Mon Tulfo upon the orders of Co.

Clavio and Tulfo vehemently denied the allegations.

“Lies. Nakakatawa. Nakakalungkot. Pero lahat ng ito ay haharapin ko nang walang takot. Talk is cheap. Bago ang dada, ebidensya muna,” said Clavio.

(Lies. It's funny. It's saddening. But I will face all of this without fear. Talk is cheap. Before making accusations, present the evidence first.)

The 18 so-called “ex-marines” appeared before the Senator Pia Cayetano-led Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on anomalous flood control projects on June 4, where they named several personalities who allegedly received luggage containing millions worth of cash.

They skipped, however, the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee consultation meeting on flood control anomalies chaired by Senator Erwin Tulfo on June 8. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)