Zaldy Co’s P100-B insertion claim 'illogical' – Gatchalian

MANILA – Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Monday cast doubt on former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co's statement about an alleged PHP100-billion budget insertion, saying several of the claims run counter to the established budget process and even to basic logic.

In an interview with DZMM, Gatchalian said it was “puzzling” that Co attributed the supposed insertions to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., pointing out that chief executives traditionally place their priority programs at the start of the National Expenditure Program (NEP), not at the last minute.

“Kung ang Presidente mayroon siyang gustong ilagay sa budget, normally nilalagay niya ’yan sa una, hindi sa dulo (If the President wants something included in the budget, he usually puts it at the beginning, not at the end)," he said, adding that placing large allocations late in the process messes up the entire budget.

Some of the listed items, including minor secondary road projects supposedly placed in his hometown Valenzuela City, were inconsistent with how presidential priorities are normally structured, Gatchalian said.

“Nagtataka ako kung bakit naman ang Presidente maglalagay ng mga napakaliit na projects sa iba’t ibang lugar… secondary roads, hindi man lang highway o malaking kalsada (I find it puzzling why the President would place very small projects in various areas… secondary roads, not even highways or major roads)," he said.

Gatchalian further noted contradictions between Co’s list and the President’s actual actions. Several items appearing in Co’s alleged document were among those vetoed in the 2025 budget.

“Kung allegedly sinasabi na nag-insert siya, bakit naman niya ive-veto rin 'yung ininsert niya. Maraming hindi tumutugma sa normal process (If he allegedly inserted these items, why would he also veto what he inserted? Many things do not match the normal process)," he said.

No last-minute bicam insertions

Gatchalian, who also chairs the Finance committee, said the Senate is firm in blocking any attempt to introduce new projects during the bicameral conference committee, a practice he linked to past controversies involving last-minute allocations.

“Hindi tayo papayag na magdagdag ng proyekto sa bicam. 'Yung mga nangyayari sa huli na bigla na lang parang bula papasok ang proyekto, hindi na papayag ang Senado diyan (We will not allow adding projects in the bicam. Those last-minute additions where projects suddenly appear out of nowhere will no longer be allowed by the Senate)," he said.

He emphasized that late insertions disrupt carefully crafted budget priorities and undermine transparency.

Gatchalian explained that adding programs at the last minute inevitably forces the removal of others, creating disruptions in the budget’s overall structure.

Pledge of transparency

Gatchalian said the Senate has been pushing greater transparency in the ongoing budget deliberations.

He noted that the chamber’s committee report has already been uploaded to the Senate website for public scrutiny.

“Patuloy naming ginagawang mas transparent pa (We continue to make the process even more transparent)," he said, reaffirming that reforms in the bicam process are among their top priorities as the 2026 budget advances. (PNA)