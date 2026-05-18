Zamboanga Peninsula kasambahays to get pay hike on May 20, 2026

DOMESTIC workers in Zamboanga Peninsula are set to receive monthly minimum wage increases beginning Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

In a statement, the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) said the Wage Order RIX-DW-06 is already set to take effect.

"The new wage order will cover an estimated 18,984 domestic workers in the Zamboanga Peninsula," said the NWPC.

For chartered cities and first class municipalities, the Zamboanga Peninsula wage board has granted a P500 pay adjustment to bring the minimum wage of domestic in those areas to P6,000.

For first class municipalities in Sulu, it said their minimum wage will be increased by P1,000 for a new monthly minimum wage rate of P6,000.

For other municipalities in the region, the Zamboanga Peninsula wage board has granted a P500 pay increase for a new minimum wage of P5,500.

It was back in April 16 when the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) issued the wage order. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)