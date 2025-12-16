Zamboanga Peninsula wage board okays pay hikes

THE Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Zamboanga Peninsula has approved salary adjustments for private sector workers in the region.

Based on Wage Order RIX-24, the wage hike for Zamboanga Peninsula minimum wage earners will be in effect by the start of 2026, and by June 2026.

"The new minimum wage rate in Zamboanga Peninsula will be effective by 1 January 2026 and on 1 June 2026," said the RTWPB 9.

For non-agricultural establishments, their minimum wages will increase by P25 on January 1 from P414 to P439, and by another P25 on June 1 from P439 to P464.

As for agricultural establishments, their floor pays will increase by P25 on January 1 from P401 to P426, and by another P25 on June 1 from P426 to P451.

Mimaropa pay hikes

Meanwhile, both private sector and domestic workers in Mimaropa are set to receive salary adjustments after the RTWPB 4B approved Wage Orders RB-Mimaropa-13 and RB-Mimaropa-DW-06.

Based on Wage Order RB-Mimaropa-13, the wage board approved pay hikes of P25 (establishments with 10 workers and above) and P51 (establishments with less than 10 workers) to bring the daily minimum wage rate of private sector workers from P430 (establishments with 10 workers and above) and P404 (establishments with less than 10 workers) to a uniform rate of P455.

On the other hand, the monthly minimum wage rate for Mimaropa domestic workers will go up from P6,500 to P7,000 after being granted an increase of P500 through Wage Order RB-Mimaropa-DW-06.

The Mimaropa wage board said the new wage orders in Region 4B shall take effect right on the first day of 2026.

"The new minimum wage rate in Mimaropa will be effective by 1 January 2026," it said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)