Zanjoe Marudo marries Ria Atayde

ACTOR Zanjoe Marudo has tied the knot with actress Ria Atayde.

Marudo announced this in a post on Facebook and Instagram Monday, March 25, 2024, with photos of their wedding.

Marudo captioned the post with these numbers "03.23.24," apparently referring to their wedding date.

He also greeted Atayde a “happy birthday” and called her “wife.”

Atayde’s birthday was on March 23.

No other details were available about the wedding, as of Monday afternoon.

Marudo and Atayde announced their engagement on February 20.

Atayde is the daughter of veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez and businessman Art Atayde. She is the sister of actor and Quezon City Representative Arjo Atayde. (LMY)