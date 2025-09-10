Zero balance billing policy sustainable, Marcos assures

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has assured Filipinos that the government’s Zero Balance Billing (ZBB) program in state-run hospitals will be sustained, emphasizing that public funds are meant to deliver essential health services.

“Yes. I don't do anything that I cannot sustain… It has to be self-sustaining. Otherwise, it doesn't work,” Marcos said in his latest podcast episode aired Tuesday.

The President said government spending on healthcare is a priority despite the high costs, pointing to such services as free dialysis treatments now covered.

“Yes, it's expensive. Healthcare is expensive. But what is that money for? It's not to be kept in the bank. It's there to spend so that people can have healthcare for free or cheap. That's the whole point of PhilHealth,” he said.

The President linked sustainability to fiscal discipline and anti-corruption measures.

“Basta't ‘yung pera pumunta sa tama, lahat ‘yan kaya nating bayaran. Ganoon lang kasimple ‘yan (So long as the money goes to the right place, we can pay for it all. It's that simple),” he said, noting that public resources must not be lost to anomalies, such as the alleged flood control project irregularities under probe.

The ZBB program mandates PhilHealth and government hospitals to ensure patients pay nothing out-of-pocket for covered services, a measure designed to ease the financial burden on millions of Filipino families. (PNA)