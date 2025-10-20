Zero fees on Autosweep and Easytrip reloads with BDO Pay

YOU’RE on the road when you suddenly remember that your RFID account balance is running low. No time to stop by a convenience store to reload, and you don't want to switch to the cash lane at the toll gate and have to wait in a longer queue.

Let BDO Pay come to your rescue. With no need to cash in plus zero convenience fees, you can save time, effort, and money with every use.

Other payment apps can charge up to P12 per reload, so for motorists who regularly have to top-up their RFID loads, the savings add up in the long run, enabling you to stretch your budget further-whether it's for gas, snacks or coffee for the drive, or parking fees at your destination.

Powered by the country's leading bank, BDO Pay is an everyday payment app where you can scan, send, and pay almost anywhere without having to cash in. You can choose to pay from your linked BDO accounts, from savings to checking to credit cards. And because it's backed by BDO, you can rest assured that your transactions are safe, reliable, and secure.

Here's how you do it

Simply select Pay Bills on the BDO Pay home screen. Then pick Transportation, and scroll down to choose Autosweep RFID or Easytrip RFID. In the next page, key in your account number and subscriber account name, plus the amount you wish to load. Choose the account you want to pay from, then click Pay and you are done. Autosweep transactions load instantly, while Easytrip posts in real time if done before 10 p.m.

For an even faster transaction for the next time, save as Favorite and keep the taps to a minimum.

Save every time you pay. Reloading your RFID accounts is now cheaper and easier, thanks to BDO Pay.

Paying bills? All ease, no fees

Enjoy zero convenience fees via BDO Pay with more than just your RFID accounts. Choose from over 2,100 billers which you can pay with your BDO account anytime, anywhere. The list includes electric utilities, government agencies, insurance companies, schools, and even charities.

Download BDO Pay today

New to BDO Pay? Start enjoying zero fees and no cash in when you download the app from the App Store, Google Play Store, or AppGallery. No need to register -- simply log in using your BDO Online username and password. Once logged in, link your BDO bank account and/or credit cards to begin paying with the app.

If you have at least one BDO account or credit card but have not enrolled in Online Banking yet, you can create your BDO Online account and use your login details to sign up for BDO Pay. You can select Credit Card only if you don't have an existing BDO Savings or Checking Account to use the app.

Need help? You can access both online and offline customer assistance channels via www.bdo.com.ph, 24/7 hotline (+632) 8888-0000, or drop by at any of BDO's 1,200 branches nationwide nearest you.

Discover the smarter way to pay with BDO Pay today. (PR)