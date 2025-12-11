2025 Nobel Prizes awarded at Stockholm ceremony

THE 2025 Nobel Prizes in Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature and the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel were awarded Wednesday in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to three quantum physicists — John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret and John M. Martinis—”for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit.” Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M. Yaghi won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry “for the development of metal-organic frameworks.”

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi “for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance.” The Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai. The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel was presented to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt.

The prize money for each Nobel Prize is 11 million Swedish kronor, or $1.21 million.

More than 1,000 guests, including leading members of the Swedish royal family and political figures, attended the ceremony.

Dec. 10 is the anniversary of the death of Swedish chemist and inventor Alfred Nobel. The Nobel Prize award ceremony is held every year on this date. / XINHUA