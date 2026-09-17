20th Asiad ready to roll

THE Asian Games are bigger than the Summer Olympics in terms of the number of athletes, presenting a massive logistical challenge as more than 11,000 competitors prepare to take part in the 20th edition of Asia’s biggest multisport event.

The Games open Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, with athletes from 45 countries and regions competing in a wide range of sports.

The Paris Olympics in 2024 involved 10,700 athletes, while the Asian Games are expected to have more than 11,000, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The number could rise further as organizers have acknowledged a last-minute influx of athletes and officials, putting pressure on available housing.

While the Asian Games do not have quite the star power of the Olympics, they feature major names and provide athletes from countries that seldom win Olympic medals with opportunities to compete for gold.

Here are some of the athletes and storylines to watch:

Eala skips China Open

Philippine tennis star Alex Eala is expected to compete in the Asian Games after choosing to skip the WTA 1000 China Open.

“I love playing and competing with the Philippine team,” Eala, ranked No. 18 in the WTA rankings, said. “I think it’s a really fun environment.”

Speaking at the recent US Open, Eala recalled competing in last year’s Southeast Asian Games.

“There are really memories that stick with me,” she said. “You know the Asian Games happens every four years. I found myself drawn to competing in that.”

Eala won two bronze medals at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. But her bid for gold in Japan could come with a price.

The China Open is a mandatory WTA event, and Eala could face a fine and a ranking-points penalty for skipping it.

Swim star Yu Zidi

China’s Yu Zidi will be one of the swimmers to watch after making headlines at last year’s world championships in Singapore.

Yu, then 12, finished fourth in the 200- and 400-meter individual medley and the 200m butterfly. She is now 13 and turns 14 in October.

Swimming takes center stage during the first six days of the Games, with world records potentially within reach.

China is expected to dominate the pool with Olympic gold medalists Pan Zhanle, Wang Shun, Qin Haiyang, and Xu Jiayu in the field. Pan holds the world record in the 100m freestyle, while Qin owns the mark in the 200m breaststroke.

China topped the swimming medal standings at the previous Asian Games with 28 gold medals.

The country also dominated the overall medal table in Hangzhou, winning 201 gold medals. Japan had 52, while South Korea won 42. China is expected to remain the team to beat when the Games close Oct. 4.

Hot shuttler An

South Korea’s An Se-young, the 2024 Olympic women’s singles champion and the world’s No. 1-ranked female badminton player, is among the athletes to watch. An won the women’s singles gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou and also helped South Korea win team gold.

She recently won her third straight China Masters title and also captured the world championship earlier this year.

“I have played in so many international tournaments that the Asian Games will feel just like any other event,” An said, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap. “But one thing that makes it special is that if I reach the top of the podium, I will get to hear our national anthem.”

Sri Lanka’s Pathirage

Sri Lankan javelin thrower Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage will enter the Asian Games as one of the favorites after winning the event at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

His victory put him ahead of defending Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, who finished fifth in Budapest. India’s Neeraj Chopra, the 2020 Olympic champion, will miss the Games because of an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Japanese media reported that 10,000 police and security personnel will be deployed for Saturday’s opening ceremony in Nagoya, which will be attended by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

The emperor is also expected to attend a basketball game Sunday. / LBG