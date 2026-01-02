24 killed, 50 injured in Ukraine drone strikes

MOSCOW -- At least 24 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured after three Ukrainian drones struck a cafe and a hotel in Kherson on Wednesday night, Dec. 31, 2025, local authorities said.

The attack occurred as civilians were gathering to celebrate the New Year, Vladimir Saldo, head of the Kherson region, said in a post on Telegram.

“Many people were burned alive,” Saldo said, noting that one of the drones carried an incendiary mixture that triggered a massive fire at the scene. Firefighters were able to fully extinguish the blaze only by early Thursday morning, Jan. 1.

Doctors are fighting to save the lives of the wounded, he said, adding that regional authorities will provide all necessary assistance to the injured and to the families of those killed. / XINHUA