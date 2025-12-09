2.7B people lifted from water insecurity in Pacific, Asia but ecosystem decline threatens progress

MORE than 60 percent of Asia and the Pacific’s population, about 2.7 billion people, has been lifted from extreme water insecurity over the past 12 years, but these hard-won gains are threatened by accelerating environmental decline and a major financing gap, according to a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report.

The Asian Water Development Outlook (Awdo) 2025, published on Tuesday, Dec. 9, finds that renewed political commitment, targeted investments and governance reforms since 2013 have driven this progress.

But ecosystem decline, climate risks and funding shortfalls for water investments threaten to plunge billions back into water insecurity.

Wetlands, rivers, aquifers and forests that sustain long-term water security are deteriorating fast. Extreme weather events threaten a region that already accounts for 41 percent of the world’s floods. In recent weeks, parts of Southeast and South Asia have been hit by devastating floods.

The Awdo estimates that US$4 trillion through 2040, or $250 billion, is needed to meet the region’s water, sanitation, and hygiene (Wash) needs alone.

“Asia’s water story is a tale of two realities, with monumental achievements on water security coupled with rising risks that could undermine this progress,” said ADB senior director for Water and Urban Development Norio Saito.

“Without water security, there is no development. This report shows we need to act urgently to restore ecosystem health, strengthen resilience, improve water governance and deploy innovative finance to deliver long-term water security, especially for the neediest communities,” Saito added.

The Awdo assesses water security across five dimensions: access to clean water and sanitation for people living in villages and cities; the availability of water for key economic sectors, such as agriculture; the condition of rivers and other natural ecosystems; and protection measures against droughts, floods and other water-related disasters.

The Awdo notes that progress can be sustained if nature is protected and integrated into water systems through national river health monitoring, stronger pollution controls and better watershed protection. / Xinhua