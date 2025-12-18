Network

3 killed in drone attack in Russia’s Rostov

MOSCOW — Three people were killed and nine others were injured in a drone attack in southwestern Russia’s Rostov region early Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, Gov. Yury Slyusar said on his Telegram channel.

Slyusar said a drone struck a cargo ship at a port in Rostov-on-Don, the regional capital, killing two people and injuring three others.

The city of Bataysk was also attacked. Two houses caught fire, leaving one person dead and six others injured.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said 77 drones were intercepted and destroyed over Russian territory overnight. / XINHUA

