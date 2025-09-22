4 nations recognize Palestinian state

BRITAIN, Canada, Australia and Portugal formally recognized a Palestinian state on Sunday, September 21, 2025, a coordinated diplomatic shift that drew praise from Palestinian leaders and a sharp denunciation from Israel, which called the move a “huge reward to terrorism.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately condemned the decisions, which came more than a year after the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas.

"I have a clear message to those leaders who recognize a Palestinian state after the terrible massacre of October 7," Netanyahu said. "You are giving a huge reward to terrorism."

He vowed there "will not be a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River" and said he would give a full response after his return from the United States.

"Wait for it," he said.

Britain leads the charge

The move was spearheaded by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who cited the dire situation in Gaza in a video announcement.

"The man-made humanitarian crisis in Gaza... tens of thousands have been killed, including thousands as they tried to collect food and water. This death and destruction horrifies us all. It must end," Starmer said, affirming Britain's support for "the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination."

According to Gaza-based health authorities, the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army has surpassed 65,000 since the conflict began.

In a letter to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Starmer reiterated his government's position.

"A two-state solution remains the only pathway to a just and lasting peace for the region," he wrote. "I commend the important commitments you have made on reform and reiterate my support as you deliver them to build the Palestinian state."

In late July, Britain had signaled it would act unless Israel took "substantive steps" toward a peaceful resolution.

With those conditions unmet and facing mounting pressure over Israel’s escalating offensive in Gaza, which Israeli officials described as a major ground and air campaign to “conquer” Gaza City, the government moved forward with recognition.

Coordinated global action

Other nations quickly followed suit. Speaking at the Portuguese United Nations mission in New York, Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel made his country’s position clear.

"Today, the Portuguese State officially recognizes the State of Palestine," Rangel declared, adding that a two-state solution "is the only path to peace."

He continued, "It is more than time to take the necessary steps for peace."

The announcement came on the eve of a high-level conference on the issue at the UN.

In Australia, a joint media release from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated, "Australia recognizes the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also issued a statement announcing Canada's recognition.

Mixed reactions

Palestinian leaders welcomed the announcements. In a statement, the office of President Abbas said the move "constitutes an important and necessary step toward achieving a just and lasting peace in accordance with international legitimacy."

On Saturday, September 20, the Palestinian National Authority had already described Portugal's intention to grant recognition as "courageous and consistent with international law."

However, the decision puts Britain and its allies at odds with the United States. During a state visit to Britain last week, President Donald Trump voiced his opposition to the plan.

"I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score," Trump said at a press conference. An editorial in The Guardian noted the strain, arguing that Trump "could end this war with a phone call," yet his administration "appears unshiftable, even as public support in the US plummets."

While granting recognition, Britain's Foreign Ministry stressed that more work is needed. "Recognition is not enough on its own," the ministry said.

"We are also building consensus with leaders in the region and beyond around our Framework for Peace, a series of steps that can take us from a ceasefire to a permanent end to the conflict."

The ministry added that its support for Israel's security "remains steadfast" but called on the Israeli government to halt its Gaza offensive and end illegal settlement expansion. (Xinhua)