4 teams try to stay alive in separate Game 7s

DENVER — Denver coach Michael Malone calls them “the two greatest words in sports.” Game 7.
The NBA has two of them Monday (PH time), and all four teams — the Nuggets, Timberwolves, Knicks and Pacers — have experienced both ends of blowouts in their otherwise scintillating semifinal series.
In the East, Indiana prevailed by 32 points in Game 4 only to watch New York return the favor with a 30-point shellacking in Game 5.
Out West, the Wolves cruised to a 26-point win at Denver in Game 2 before losing Game 3 by 27 points. Then came Game 6, where the Timberwolves staved off elimination by beating the Nuggets by a whopping 45 points.
No Western Conference team was better than the Nuggets at home — 33-8 — in the regular season, but the Wolves won the first two games of the series in Denver.
Maybe homecourt won’t really matter on Monday. / AP