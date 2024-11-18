45 pro-democracy activists face sentencing in Hong Kong

HONG KONG — Dozens of prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activists are scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in the largest case under a national security law that critics say crushed political activism in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

The convictions of the 45 activists under the Beijing-imposed law are widely seen as part of a crackdown by China that destroyed hopes for a more democratic Hong Kong. They face sentences of up to life imprisonment.

The activists were among 47 people charged with conspiracy to commit subversion in 2021 for their involvement in an unofficial primary election to pick opposition candidates. They were accused of agreeing to veto government-proposed budgets indiscriminately after securing a legislative majority to force a dissolution of the legislature and then the ouster of the city’s leader.

Three government-approved judges ruled that the plan to achieve political change through the unofficial primary in 2020 would have undermined the government’s authority and created a constitutional crisis.

Thirty-one of the activists pleaded guilty and 14 others were found guilty in May following a trial. Two were acquitted. Those who entered guilty pleas have a better chance of shorter prison terms.

Some of the convicted activists have sought lesser sentences by expressing remorse and apologizing. Others have remained defiant. / AP