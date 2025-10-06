6 patients die in hospital fire in west India

NEW DELHI — Six patients died after a massive fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a government-run hospital in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, local police confirmed Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.

The blaze erupted late Sunday night and continued into the early hours of Monday at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, the state capital.

Police said the fire was triggered by a short circuit.

The ICU, located on the hospital’s second floor, quickly filled with toxic fumes as the fire spread, leading to the deaths.

At the time of the incident, 11 patients were inside the ICU. Five were rescued but remain in critical condition, according to police. / XINHUA