7 Americans book tickets to Round of 8

TOMMY Paul and Jessica Pegula led a strong showing by American players Wednesday (Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, PH time) at the Cincinnati Open, both rallying for three-set victories to reach the quarterfinals.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Paul overcame French Open champion and top seed Alexander Zverev, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, in a match interrupted by a nearly 90-minute rain delay during the second set. Paul will face Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals.

Pegula, meanwhile, outlasted Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, for her WTA Tour-leading 43rd victory of the year. It marked Pegula’s fourth quarterfinal appearance in Cincinnati.

Pegula will face fellow American Amanda Anisimova, who defeated Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, 6-1, 6-4, in the quarters.

Fourth-ranked Coco Gauff also advanced, beating Marie Bouzkova, 6-3, 6-2, despite committing six double faults. Gauff, the 2023 Cincinnati champion, needed 1 hour and 33 minutes to get past Bouzkova.

Madison Keys became the fourth American woman to reach the quarterfinals after defeating Wang Xiyu, 7-6, 6-4. It is the most American women to reach the Cincinnati quarterfinals since 2004.

On the men’s side, Taylor Fritz, the highest-ranked American remaining in the tournament, defeated Australia’s Christopher O’Connell, 6-4, 6-3.

Brandon Nakashima also advanced with a 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 victory over Nuno Borges, reaching the Cincinnati quarterfinals for the second straight year.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to nine matches with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over France’s Diane Parry. Swiatek will next face No. 2 Elena Rybakina, who has yet to drop a set in the tournament.

Marta Kostyuk rallied past 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2, avenging her loss to the Russian in the Roland Garros semifinals.

Cobolli also rallied, defeating Rafael Jodar, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, to reach his first Cincinnati quarterfinal.

Argentina’s Thiago Tirante, who stunned Novak Djokovic in the second round, became the first Argentine to reach the Cincinnati quarterfinals since Juan Martín del Potro in 2018 after beating Jakub Mensik, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

American Frances Tiafoe and women’s top seed Aryna Sabalenka were scheduled to play late Wednesday night, but rain pushed back the schedule. / LBG