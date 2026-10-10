76ers-Knicks rivalry looms in NBA

THE New York Knicks will hoist their first championship banner in 53 years, while their prospective season rival, the Philadelphia 76ers, are inside the Madison Square Garden in New York during the opening of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Season 2026-27 on Oct. 30, 2026 (Oct. 31, Saturday, PH time).

The Knicks will face the newly formed superteam of LeBron James in the regular season opener, a matchup that could be a preview of a heated Eastern Conference playoff duel.

New York plays a new-face Philadelphia with James and superstars Jalen Brown, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and a solid supporting cast in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons.

Last season, the 76ers eliminated the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, but eventually got dominated by the eventual champion Knicks with a 4-0 sweep in the second round.

Now with the new lineup, the 76ers will gauge in the season opener how they can match up with the Knicks, which play with fluid chemistry under the leadership of court general Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks also rely on the inside presence of big man Karl Anthony Towns and key contributors in Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.

Also playing on opening day are the Oklahoma City Thunder of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander versus the San Antonio Spurs of Victor Wembanyama and the Boston Celtics of Jayson Tatum against the Detroit Pistons of Cade Cunningham. / RSC