9 candidates seek to become Japan’s next PM

TOKYO — Japan will have a new leader after outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing Liberal Democratic Party holds a vote on Sept. 27 to choose his replacement. They hope to shake off scandals that have dogged his government and regain public support.

A record nine candidates, including two women, seek the top job. Here are the

main contenders:

Shinjiro Koizumi, 43

The son of popular former premier Junichiro Koizumi has been considered a potential prime minister candidate since he was elected to parliament in 2009. Despite his lack of experience, his background as a political blue blood, age and popularity are his strengths.

Koizumi has vowed to change an “old-fashioned LDP” and accelerate reforms to revitalize Japan, including by making the job market more flexible. He said he will hold a snap election soon after taking office to seek the public’s mandate.

Shigeru Ishiba, 67

Ishiba is running in the leadership race for a fifth time. Political analysts put him and Koizumi as top two contenders.

Despite his popularity among general voters, Ishiba has struggled to win enough support from fellow party lawmakers. He has said this will be his “final battle.”

Ishiba has served as defense minister and in other key posts and is a security and defense expert.

Sanae Takaichi, 63

As economic security minister, Takaichi is making a second bid to become Japan’s first female leader. A protégé of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, she is a staunch conservative and attracts the right wing. In the 2021 party leadership vote, she finished third in a runoff.

Takaichi has vowed to fortify Japan’s resilience to natural disasters and security risks by bolstering food security, supply chains and military capability.

Yoko Kamikawa, 71

A Harvard-educated former think tank analyst, Kamikawa serves as top diplomat for Kishida and supports his foreign and defense policies.

Kamikawa has a reputation for getting the job done. She has visited conflict zones including Ukraine and the Palestinian territories. She is known as low-key and diligent.

Taro Kono, 61

Once considered a maverick for criticizing party policies, Kono makes his third challenge after unsuccessfully running in 2009 and 2021. As digital minister, Kono has led the elimination of Japan’s reliance on fax machines, paper documents requiring “hanko” stamps and the “my number” social security identification system.

Son of former LDP Secretary General Yohei Kono, he has served as foreign and defense minister and was praised for pushing vaccinations during the

coronavirus pandemic.

Toshimitsu Motegi, 67

As party secretary general, Motegi holds the LDP’s No. 2 position after Kishida. He has served as foreign and economy ministers and has a reputation as a

tough negotiator.

Motegi has said he will achieve economic growth that would end deflation and announced a “zero tax increase” plan that would reverse a tax hike plan adopted by Kishida’s government to cover growing defense spending and greater support to address declining births. / AP