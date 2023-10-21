ACEN’s Yindjibarndi Energy signs Pilbara renewables MOU with Rio Tinto

ACEN, through its subsidiary, Yindjibarndi Energy Corp. (YEC), signed a memorandum of understanding with Rio Tinto to explore opportunities to collaborate on renewable energy projects in Yindjibarndi country in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Rio Tinto and YEC will study and evaluate a range of opportunities, including wind and solar power, as well as battery energy storage systems.

The initial focus is on rapidly exploring the potential development of a solar power generation facility for the supply of energy to Rio Tinto.

Rio Tinto operates four gas-fired power stations in the Pilbara. About 600 megawatts (MW) to 700 MW of renewable generation is estimated to be required to displace the majority of gas use across its network.

The company is currently assessing the development of approximately 300 MW of solar projects. The collaboration opportunities currently being explored by Rio Tinto and YEC if progressed, would be complementary to renewable energy developments on Rio Tinto Iron Ore’s electricity grid.