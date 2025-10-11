Aces ace WNBA Finals

Aces superstar and four-time league MVP A’ja Wilson spearheaded the Aces in Game 4, finishing with 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks en route to earning Finals MVP award.

Wilson averaged 28.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2 blocks in the Finals.

“This is the symbol of just the joyfulness we have right now,” said Wilson. “And I’m grateful.”

Jackie Young chipped in 18 points and eight assists, Chelsea Gray also had 18 points, Jewell Loyd added 12 points, and Dana Evans chipped in with 10 for the Aces.

Mercury guard Kahleah Copper had a career playoff-high 30 points before fouling out in the final minutes.

“These guys are elite,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said.

Las Vegas won its third title in four years, while Phoenix lost in the WNBA Finals for the second time in five years, also falling to the Chicago Sky in 2021. / RSC