Aces seek road victory in Game 3 vs. Mercury

THE Las Vegas Aces are used to winning championships on the road. They clinched their first two titles on opponents’ floors — beating Connecticut in 2022 and New York in 2023 — so a shift in venue shouldn’t rattle them as the WNBA Finals move to Phoenix for Game 3 on Wednesday (Thursda, Oct. 9, 2025, PH time).

The Aces, who took the first two games at home, also won their opening pair in each of those previous Finals before dropping Game 3 on the road.

Both earlier series were best-of-five, so this year’s expanded best-of-seven format requires more work if Las Vegas is to capture a third crown in four seasons.

The core remains intact: four-time MVP A’ja Wilson, All-Stars Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray, joined this season by Jewell Loyd, a two-time

champion in Seattle.

They know from experience that momentum can shift quickly. In 2022, the Aces lost Gray and Kiah Stokes to foot injuries before the clincher, yet still closed out the title.

“You don’t want to have a satisfied locker room because we’re not there yet,” coach Becky Hammon said. “All we did was do what we’re supposed to do — protect our home court.”

Resiliency has defined this season’s run. The Aces opened 14-14, capped by a record 53-point home loss to Minnesota, before winning 16 straight to climb to the No. 2 seed. They then survived full-distance battles against Seattle and a depleted Indiana in the postseason.

“That stuff helps you be battle-tested,” Hammon said. “Chelsea, Jackie and A’ja have been in a lot of wars, and now Jewell has been in them too. The process equips you for what’s next. It takes a special group to embrace hard, and they really have all year.”

Even in their two wins over Phoenix, the Aces trailed early before rallying. Another road win Wednesday would put the Mercury in a deep hole. A Phoenix victory, however, could tilt momentum and set up a pivotal Game 4.

“We just have to play the game in front of us,” Wilson said. “We don’t look at the series as just numbers. Going into Phoenix, that’s the same mindset — play basketball the right way.”

Las Vegas has beaten Phoenix five times in six meetings this season, including the Finals, but the Mercury have shown they can respond. In the semifinals, they erased a 20-point deficit against top-seeded Minnesota to avoid a 2-0 hole and eventually won the series.

"That's part of our identity," Mercury guard Kahleah Copper said. "But we've really got to lock in defensively. In Game 2 we lost some of that fight. But on to the next. Seven-game series."