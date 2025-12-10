ADB raises growth forecast in developing Asia and the Pacific

THE Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised the 2025 growth forecast for economies in developing Asia and the Pacific to 5.1 percent -- an upgrade of 0.3 percentage points from September -- on the back of stronger-than-expected expansion in India and solid export performance among the region’s high-income technology-driven economies.

Growth in 2026 has also been nudged up by 0.1 percentage points, supported by reduced trade uncertainty following the conclusion of several trade agreements.

Despite these upgrades, regional expansion is expected to moderate to 4.6 percent next year, pressured by higher US tariffs and weakening global economic activity.

Stronger external demand, particularly for electronics, prompted upward revisions to East Asia’s growth projections, which are now 4.6 percent in 2025 and 4.1 percent in 2026. / XINHUA