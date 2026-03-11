Adebayo racks up 83 points

BAM Adebayo delivered one of the greatest scoring performances in NBA history, exploding for 83 points to power the Miami Heat to a 150-129 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night (Wednesday, March 11, 2026, PH time).

According to the Associated Press, Adebayo produced the second-highest single-game scoring output in NBA history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain’s legendary 100-point performance in 1962.

Adebayo started the game on fire, scoring 31 points in the first quarter. He had 43 points by halftime and 62 by the end of the third quarter before finishing with 83. He shot 20-of-43 from the field, went 36-of-43 from the free-throw line and made seven three-pointers in 22 attempts.

The Heat star also set new NBA records for both free throws made and attempted in a game. The previous record for attempts was 39 by Dwight Howard, while the record for most free throws made in a game had been 28, shared by Chamberlain and Adrian Dantley.

Adebayo’s scoring total also surpassed the 81-point game by his basketball idol Kobe Bryant, which previously ranked as the second-highest in league history.

He also broke the Heat’s previous franchise single-game scoring record of 61 points set by LeBron James on March 3, 2014, against Charlotte. Earlier this season, Nikola Jokic held the league’s top scoring mark with 56 points before Adebayo eclipsed it.

Simone Fontecchio added 18 points for Miami (37-29), which extended its winning streak to six games. The Heat played without Norman Powell (groin), Tyler Herro (quadriceps), Nikola Jovic (back) and Andrew Wiggins (toe).

For Washington, Alex Sarr led the way with 28 points. Will Riley added 22 and Jaden Hardy scored 17 as the Wizards dropped their ninth straight game. Washington also played without Trae Young, who sat out with right knee injury management.

Bulls 130, Warriors 124 (OT)

Matas Buzelis scored a career-high 41 points and hit a crucial three-pointer with 2:20 left in overtime to lift the Chicago Bulls past the undermanned Golden State Warriors, 130-124.

Josh Giddey recorded a triple-double with 21 points, 17 assists, and 13 rebounds, while Tre Jones added 22 points for Chicago.

Jalen Smith forced overtime by sinking two free throws with 1.4 seconds remaining in regulation.

For Golden State, Kristaps Porzingis finished with 17 points and four blocked shots, while Pat Spencer also scored 17 points with six assists. The loss denied Warriors coach Steve Kerr his 600th career victory.

Gui Santos and LJ Cryer each added 17 points for the Warriors.

Hornets 103, Trail Blazers 101

Brandon Miller scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while LaMelo Ball scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Charlotte Hornets rallied from a 19-point deficit to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers, 103-101.

Kon Knueppel contributed 15 points and five rebounds, while Ryan Kalkbrenner added 13 points and six rebounds off the bench for Charlotte, which improved to 33-33.

The Hornets trailed 43-24 in the second quarter but rallied late, limiting Portland to just 19 points in the final period.

Jerami Grant led the Trail Blazers with 24 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Deni Avdija scored 22 points and Scoot Henderson added 14 off the bench, while Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan had 11 points each.

Elsewhere in the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 139-129, Atlanta Hawks beat Dallas Mavericks 124-112, Detroit routed Brooklyn 138-100, and the Houston Rockets downed the Toronto Raptors 113-99.

Phoenix also defeated Milwaukee 129-114, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Boston Celtics 125-116, Sacramento Kings topped Indiana Pacers 114-109, and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-106. / LBG