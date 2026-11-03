AFC postpones 2027 Asian Cup

THE Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has pushed back the 2027 Asian Cup by nearly a year, citing security concerns and logistical difficulties arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the AFC announced Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, that the tournament, originally scheduled to begin on Jan. 7, 2027, will instead run from Dec. 23, 2027, to Jan. 21, 2028.

The decision followed extensive consultations with Saudi Arabia, the tournament’s host nation, as regional hostilities continued to raise concerns over the staging of the continent’s premier national team competition.

In a statement, the AFC said the organizing committee approved the revised schedule because of “current exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region, including substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions.”

It added that the situation had created significant challenges in organizing and delivering the competition as originally planned, making the postponement necessary to protect the interests of participating teams, officials, spectators and other stakeholders.

The revised dates will be submitted to Fifa for approval.

The announcement ended months of speculation about a possible postponement, an option that Saudi organizers had repeatedly played down until recently.

As recently as last week, Saudi officials released the kickoff times and finalized match schedule for the 2027 edition in an apparent effort to reassure Asian football federations that preparations remained on track despite deadly attacks in the kingdom by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Muhammed Alghamdi, a spokesman for the organizing committee, also sought to ease concerns during an AFC meeting in Tokyo last month, telling delegates that “daily life is ongoing in Saudi Arabia” despite the regional tensions.

AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa had earlier acknowledged the possibility of moving the tournament, saying the confederation could wait until the end of November before making a final decision.

The monthlong competition was originally scheduled to feature 24 national teams playing across eight venues in three Saudi cities — Riyadh, Jeddah and Khobar.

Iran was drawn in a group with Syria, China and Kyrgyzstan for the group stage. / LBG