Afghanistan, Pakistan may hold talks in Doha

KABUL — Afghanistan and Pakistan may hold talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar, according to a report by Afghanistan’s TOLO news citing government sources on Wednesday evening.

The source said an Afghan delegation is expected to travel to Doha soon to hold talks with the Pakistani side. The discussions will reportedly include topics such as a possible extension of the current ceasefire agreement.

The source added that the Afghan delegation will be led by Minister of Defense Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, while the Pakistani delegation may include several senior security and intelligence officials.

So far, neither government has issued any official confirmation regarding the timing or agenda of the talks.

Pakistan and Afghanistan issued separate statements on Wednesday announcing a ceasefire between the two sides after days of cross-border exchanges of fire. / XINHUA