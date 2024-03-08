AI pervades everyday life with almost no oversight

DENVER — While artificial intelligence made headlines with ChatGPT, behind the scenes, the technology has quietly pervaded everyday life — screening job resumes, rental apartment applications, and even determining medical care in some cases.

While a number of AI systems have been found to discriminate, tipping the scales in favor of certain races, genders or incomes, there’s scant government oversight.

Lawmakers in at least seven states in the U.S. are taking big legislative swings to regulate bias in artificial intelligence, filling a void left by Congress’ inaction. These proposals are some of the first steps in a decades-long discussion over balancing the benefits of this nebulous new technology with the widely documented risks.

“AI does in fact affect every part of your life whether you know it or not,” said Suresh Venkatasubramanian, a Brown University professor who co-authored the White House’s Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights.

“Now, you wouldn’t care if they all worked fine. But they don’t.”

Success or failure will depend on lawmakers working through complex problems while negotiating with an industry worth hundreds of billions of dollars and growing at a speed best measured in lightyears.

Last year, only about a dozen of the nearly 200 AI-related bills introduced in statehouses were passed into law, according to BSA The Software Alliance, which advocates on behalf of software companies.

Those bills, along with the over 400 AI-related bills being debated this year, were largely aimed at regulating smaller slices of AI. That includes nearly 200 targeting deepfakes, including proposals to bar pornographic deepfakes, like those of Taylor Swift that flooded social media. Others are trying to rein in chatbots, such as ChatGPT, to ensure they don’t cough up instructions to make a bomb, for example.

Those are separate from the seven state bills that would apply across industries to regulate AI discrimination — one of the technology’s most perverse and complex problems — being debated from California to Connecticut.

Those who study AI’s penchant to discriminate say states are already behind in establishing guardrails. The use of AI to make consequential decisions — what the bills call “automated decision tools” — is pervasive but largely hidden.

It’s estimated as many as 83 percent of employers use algorithms to help in hiring; that’s 99 percent for Fortune 500 companies, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Yet the majority of Americans are unaware that these tools are being used, polling from Pew Research shows, let alone whether the systems are biased.

An AI can learn bias through the data it’s trained on, typically historical data that can hold a Trojan Horse of past discrimination.

Amazon scuttled its hiring algorithm project after it was found to favor male applicants nearly a decade ago. The AI was trained to assess new resumes by learning from past resumes — largely male applicants. While the algorithm didn’t know the applicants’ genders, it still downgraded resumes with the word “women’s” or that listed women’s colleges, in part because they were not represented in the historical data it learned from.

“If you are letting the AI learn from decisions that existing managers have historically made, and if those decisions have historically favored some people and disfavored others, then that’s what the technology will learn,” said Christine Webber, the attorney in a class-action lawsuit alleging that an AI system scoring rental applicants discriminated against those who were Black or Hispanic. / AP