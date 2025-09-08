Alcaraz reigns anew

CARLOS Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to win the US Open men’s singles title for the second time on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025 (PH time).

With this victory, the 22-year-old Spaniard secured his second Grand Slam title of the season and became the second-youngest player in the Open Era to win six Grand Slam titles after Bjorn Borg.

Alcaraz will also return to world number one in the ATP rankings for the first time since September 2023.

Since Novak Djokovic lifted the 2023 US Open trophy, all eight Grand Slam men’s singles titles have been shared between Alcaraz and Sinner.

“I want to start with Jannik. It is unbelievable what you have done this season,” Alcaraz said at the trophy ceremony. “I see you more than my family, and it’s great to share the court and the locker room with you. You improve every day working with your team, so congratulations to you, and it was a great performance this whole tournament.”

“I tried my best today. I couldn’t do more,” the 24-year-old Italian replied. “You are doing an amazing job. I know there’s a lot of hard work behind this performance today, you were better than me. Enjoy it. It’s a great moment.”

With U.S. President Donald Trump watching from a luxury box, adding a layer of spectacle to the duo’s third consecutive Grand Slam final this year, Sinner rallied to claim the second set, saving an early break point in the process.

Alcaraz responded with force, storming to a 5–0 lead in the third set after dropping his first of the tournament. Though Sinner managed to get on the scoreboard, Alcaraz sealed the set with a thunderous serve.

In the fourth, Sinner thrilled the crowd with two dazzling volleys in the opening game and held serve under pressure. But the tension mounted, and he eventually surrendered a pivotal break in the fifth game.

Dressed in a bright pink vest and moving with the grace of a flamingo in flight, Alcaraz surged ahead, clinching victory on his third match point. / XINHUA WITH OTHER WIRE REPORTS