Alcaraz shakes off rust, wrist concerns in US Open victory

CARLOS Alcaraz returned to Grand Slam tennis in winning fashion Monday (Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, PH time), defeating Roman Safiullin, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, in the first round of the US Open after a months-long absence because of a right wrist injury.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the No. 2-seeded Spaniard showed no apparent problems with the injury that had sidelined him since April and forced him to miss the French Open and Wimbledon.

“I don’t know how it looked from outside, but from inside, my feeling was that I was hitting normal,” Alcaraz said. “I was playing pretty normal, playing my style and, yeah, the arm, the wrist, everything

felt great.”

The 23-year-old returned directly to Grand Slam competition without playing a warmup tournament and admitted to feeling more nervous than usual. But he grew increasingly comfortable as the match progressed at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alcaraz is attempting to become the first man since Roger Federer, who won five consecutive US Open titles from 2004-08, to successfully defend the championship.

His chances could improve with top-ranked Jannik Sinner sidelined by a knee injury and Novak Djokovic suffering his first opening-round loss at Flushing Meadows on Sunday, the AP reported.

“I don’t know how far I’m going to go in the tournament,” Alcaraz said. “But what I just really want to do is enjoy every time that I’m going to walk into the court feeling the energy from the people, feel the competition.”

Sabalenka’s best

Two-time defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka also opened her campaign with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Camila Osorio.

“I feel like this is one of my favorite stadiums,” Sabalenka told the crowd. “I really experienced the best emotions here in this stadium.”

Sabalenka is seeking to become the first player since Serena Williams from 2012-14 to win three straight US Open titles. She entered the tournament after fourth-round exits at Wimbledon, Toronto and Cincinnati.

Other former champions who advanced included Iga Swiatek, Sloane Stephens, and Naomi Osaka. Osaka won in two tiebreakers while wearing an outfit inspired by former NBA star Allen Iverson, according to AP.

Farewell, Stan

Stan Wawrinka, the 2016 US Open champion, lost to Matteo Berrettini in what was the final Grand Slam match of his career before his planned retirement at age 41.

“I’m going to miss it for sure. I’m going to miss it big time,” Wawrinka said.

Another top-10 seed exited when Stefanos Tsitsipas rallied past No. 10 Arthur Fils, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1, 6-4. Tsitsipas, unseeded at the US Open for the first time, said he remains confident he can regain his best form.

“Why not?” Tsitsipas said.

No. 8 Ben Shelton overcame a poor start to beat Tallon Griekspoor, 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-2, while No. 11 Frances Tiafoe rallied past fellow American Martin Damm in five sets.

Other winners included No. 6 Linda Noskova, No. 7 Karolina Muchova and No. 10 Amanda Anisimova. Sara Bejlek, the No. 28 seed who stunned Sabalenka in Cincinnati, lost to Cristina Bucsa.

No. 26 Emma Navarro completed a rain-delayed 7-6 (6), 6-7 (1), 6-3 victory over Lois Boisson. As Navarro celebrated, Boisson could be seen smashing her racket on the court in frustration. / LBG