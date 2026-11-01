Alvarez reclaims WBC world title strap

SAUL “Canelo” Alvarez reclaimed the World Boxing Council (WBC) super middleweight belt via a unanimous decision victory over Christian Mbilli at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

Alvarez leaned on his trademark slick defense and counterpunching to outclass Mbilli and earn the judges’ favor with scores of 115–112, 116–111, 117–110.

The 36-year-old Mexican and four-weight world champion was emotional upon regaining the world championship, saying that it felt like his first title.

Cameroon-born Mbilli failed on his first defense of the WBC title after being elevated to champion in January.

Alvarez’s record improved to 64-3-2, while Mbilli dropped to 29-1-1. / RSC