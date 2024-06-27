Amazon crosses $2T in stock market value for first time

AMAZON joined the exclusive US$2 trillion club Wednesday after Wall Street investors pushed the value of the e-commerce giant’s stock past that threshold.

Shares in Amazon.com Inc. finished the day up almost four percent, giving the Seattle-based company a stock market valuation of $2.01 trillion. Its stock has gained 52 percent in the past 12 months, partly driven by enthusiasm for the company’s investments in artificial intelligence.

Amazon now joins Google’s parent Alphabet, software behemoth Microsoft, iPhone maker Apple and chip maker Nvidia among companies with valuations of at least $2 trillion.

Last week, Nvidia hit $3 trillion and briefly became the most valuable company on Wall Street. Nvidia’s chips are used to power many AI applications and its valuation has soared as a result.

Amazon has also been making big investments in AI as global interest has grown in the technology. Most of the focus has been on business-focused products, including AI models and a chatbot called Q, which Amazon makes available to businesses that use its cloud computing unit AWS.

“A big part of the valuation boost has been cloud and AI,” said Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives. “Amazon is going to be a major player in the AI revolution.” / AP