Anak ni LeBron wa gipaduwa

Wala nakaduwa si Bronny James sa ikaduhang duwa sa Los Angeles Lakers sa National Basketball Association (NBA) Summer League diin nasugamak ang Lakers sa dakong kapildihan batok sa host Golden State Warriors, 92-68, ning Lunes, Hulyo 8, 2024 (PH time).

Ang anak ni superstar LeBron James nakasinati og pagpanakit sa iyang wa nga tuhod human sa premirong duwa sa Lakers sa SL diin nakamugna kini og upat ka mga puntos.

“Just being precautionary about it,” matod ni Lakers SL coach Dane Johnson. “The hope is (and) the plan is for him to play the next game here. But that’s all the information we have so far.” / AP