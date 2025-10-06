Anisimova wins China Open

THIRD seed Amanda Anisimova claimed the China Open crown on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, defeating Linda Noskova 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 in the final of the hard-court tournament in Beijing.

Anisimova, who ended fellow American Coco Gauff’s title defense in the semifinals, sealed the victory with a crisp backhand winner down the line before falling on her back in celebration of her first China Open triumph.

The 22-year-old American faced a stern test from Noskova, who pushed the match to a decider before fading in the closing stages of their one-hour, 46-minute encounter.

“It was a super tough match. I really had to dig deep,” Anisimova said.

A finalist at both the U.S. Open and Wimbledon this season and now ranked No. 4 in the world, Anisimova collected her second WTA 1000 title of the year after winning in Doha in February.

The 20-year-old Noskova, who saved three match points in the semifinals to reach her first WTA 1000 final, became the youngest Czech player to advance this far at such an event since the format’s introduction in 2009.

Anisimova raced through the opening set in just 23 minutes, converting all three break-point chances. Noskova broke early in the second set to level the match, but Anisimova raised her level in the decider, reeling off the final four games to secure the victory.

With the win, Anisimova became the third American to lift the China Open trophy, joining Serena Williams (2004, 2013) and Gauff (2023). / FROM THE WIRES