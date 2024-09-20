Apple begins testing AI software designed to bring a smarter Siri to the iPhone 16

APPLE is giving more people the chance to test a software update that will implant artificial intelligence into its virtual assistant Siri and automate a variety of tedious tasks on the latest iPhone coming out Friday.

The free update was made available Thursday to an audience that has signed up to test Apple’s software before it’s released to all iPhone owners next month. As of Thursday, only two premium iPhones that came out last year contain the souped-up processor required to power the AI features included in the update, but that will change Friday when four new iPhone 16 models reach store shelves.

All the iPhone 16 models, with starting prices ranging from $800 to $1,200, are equipped to handle the new technology, which the company is marketing as “Apple Intelligence.” That branding is part of an effort to distinguish the iPhone’s AI from similar technology already available in smartphones released earlier this year by Samsung and Google.

The AI features are being promoted as one of the main reasons to buy an iPhone 16, so releasing a test version of the software powering the technology now may prod more consumers to splurge on one of the new models as soon as possible

The AI technology is coming out in U.S. English only for now but will expand into localized English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and the U.K. in December. Apple plans to expand into other languages and countries next year. The testing of the AI software is beginning just a few days after Apple released its latest mobile operating system, iOS 18, to all its earlier iPhones. / AP