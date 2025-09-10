Apple unveils new iPhones, wireless earphone products

APPLE Inc. on Tuesday announced a series of new iPhones and wireless earphone products, including iPhone 17, all-new iPhone Air and AirPods Pro 3.

The iPhone 17 features the new Center Stage front camera, 48 megapixel (MP) Fusion Main camera, and 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera, with a 6.3-inch (16 centimeters) Super Retina XDR display, said the company.

The product is powered by the latest-generation A19 chip for higher performance and longevity, according to Apple.

Available in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch sizes respectively, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max deliver Apple’s best-ever performance and a significant leap in battery life, the company said.

It also unveiled all-new iPhone Air, the thinnest iPhone ever at just 5.6 millimeters, as well as the wireless earphones AirPods Pro 3, which highlights a new Live Translation function.

The function helps users understand another language and communicate with others by speaking naturally while wearing AirPods. The capability is powered by computational audio and Apple Intelligence, the company said.

Live Translation on AirPods is available in English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish, and will add four more languages by the end of the year -- Italian, Japanese, Korean and simplified Chinese, according to Apple. / XINHUA