Argentina wins it late

ATLANTA, United States – Lautaro Martinez scored in stoppage time as Argentina recovered from a goal down to reach the World Cup finals with a dramatic 2-1 win over England on Thursday, July 16, 2026 (PH time).

England went ahead early in the second half through Anthony Gordon’s close-range strike before Enzo Fernandez equalized from distance.

Lionel Messi, who provided the pass for Fernandez’s goal, then set up the winner with a 92nd-minute cross that Martinez headed in at the far post.

Argentina will seek to defend the title it won in Qatar four years ago when it faces Spain in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (Monday in PH).

It was the fourth successive game at this World Cup that Argentina has won with a goal either in second-half stoppage time or extra time. The Albiceleste needed extra time to beat Cabo Verde and Switzerland, and a stoppage-time goal to overcome Egypt.

Early altercations set the tone at Atlanta Stadium as Leandro Paredes shoved Jude Bellingham, Fernandez fouled Elliot Anderson, and Bellingham conceded a free kick for a late challenge on Alexis Mac Allister.

Neither side had a shot on target until the 33rd minute, when Declan Rice’s chipped delivery from a set piece found John Stones at the far post, but his header went wide.

At the other end, Messi had an attempt blocked before the ball fell to Fernandez, whose curling effort sailed just over the crossbar.

Messi struggled to make an impact in the first half, often dropping deep to help Argentina retain possession and finding himself crowded out whenever the Albiceleste pushed forward.

Argentina emerged from halftime with greater purpose, with Julian Alvarez twice testing England’s defense in the opening minutes. His first attempt was beaten away by Jordan Pickford and his second from a tight angle went into the side netting.

England was also playing more freely and went ahead in the 55th minute after a slick move that began with Harry Kane. The Bayern Munich striker’s dangerous ball was only partially cleared and Rice pounced, sending a cross to the far post, where Gordon nudged the ball past Emiliano Martinez.

As the tempo lifted, Argentina also began to find space. Fernandez’s long pass released Giuliano Simeone, who raced into the box before being thwarted by Djed Spence’s last-ditch tackle.

Pickford then lunged to his right to keep out Nico Gonzalez’s header following Messi’s pass.

Argentina continued to press. Substitute Rodrigo De Paul picked out Mac Allister with a perfectly weighted cross but the Liverpool midfielder’s header rebounded off the post. Messi’s long-range effort then flew narrowly wide of the far post.

Fernandez forced a fingertip save from Pickford with a dipping 30-yard effort that proved to be a rehearsal for the equalizer.

Moments later, Messi combined with Fernandez and the Chelsea midfielder took a touch before lashing a 25-yard strike into the far corner.

England suddenly looked overwhelmed as Argentina attacked relentlessly. Mac Allister again hit the woodwork with a low drive from outside the area before Messi collected the loose ball and whipped a cross to Martinez, whose powerful header left Pickford with no chance. / XINHUA / PNA