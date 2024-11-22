Arrest warrants out vs Netanyahu, 2 others

THE HAGUE — The world’s top war-crimes court issued arrest warrants Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defense minister and Hamas’ military chief, accusing them of crimes against humanity in connection with the 13-month war in Gaza.

The warrants said there was reason to believe Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant have used “starvation as a method of warfare” by restricting humanitarian aid and have intentionally targeted civilians in Israel’s campaign against Hamas in Gaza — charges Israeli officials deny.

The action by the International Criminal Court came as the death toll from Israel’s campaign in Gaza passed 44,000 people, according to local health authorities, who say more than half of those killed were women and children. Their count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Experts say hunger has become widespread across Gaza and may have reached famine levels in the north of the territory, which is under siege by Israeli troops. Israel says it has been working hard to improve entry of aid, though the trickle of supplies into Gaza remains near the lowest levels of the war.

Netanyahu condemned the warrant against him, saying Israel “rejects with disgust the absurd and false actions” by the court. In a statement released by his office, he said: “There is nothing more just than the war that Israel has been waging in Gaza.”

Gallant, in a statement, said the decision “sets a dangerous precedent against the right to self-defense and moral warfare and encourages murderous terrorism.”

The warrant marked the first time that a sitting leader of a major Western ally has been accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity by a global court of justice. The decision turns Netanyahu and the others into internationally wanted suspects, putting them at risk of arrest when they travel abroad and potentially further isolating them.

Israel and its top ally, the United States, are not members of the court. But others of Israel’s allies, including some of its close European friends, are put in an awkward position. Several, including France, welcomed the court’s decision and signaled they might arrest Netanyahu if he visited.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden’s administration was “deeply concerned by the prosecutor’s rush to seek arrest warrants and the troubling process errors that led to this decision.”

The warrants represent “the most dramatic step yet in the court’s involvement in the conflict between Israel and Hamas,” said Anthony Dworkin, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations. / AP