Aryna, Jannik lead cast

TWO-TIME defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and newly crowned Wimbledon winner Jannik Sinner headline their respective fields for next month’s US Open, according to the official entry lists released by the US Tennis Association on Tuesday (Wednesday, July 22, 2026, PH time).

The final Grand Slam tournament of the season will begin on Aug. 30, with the direct entry lists based on the July 20 WTA and ATP rankings. The cutoff for automatic qualification was No. 102 in the women’s draw and No. 101 in the men’s field.

Sabalenka, the world’s top-ranked woman, will be aiming to become the first player since Serena Williams (2012-14) to win three consecutive US Open titles.

Sinner, the ATP world No. 1, returns to Flushing Meadows looking to reclaim the crown after surrendering the title to Carlos Alcaraz in last year’s final.

The Italian heads into the tournament in top form after capturing his fifth Grand Slam title by defeating French Open champion Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon finals.

Alcaraz, ranked No. 3, is also entered despite missing the last two Grand Slam tournaments because of a wrist injury. The Spaniard is hoping to make his return during the North American hard-court swing.

The United States had the largest representation in the main draw, with 14 men and 14 women earning direct entry.

Anastasia Zakharova, ranked No. 102, claimed the final automatic spot in the women’s field, while Filip Misolic secured the last men’s berth by using his protected ranking of No. 101.

Misolic was one of eight players — five women and three men — to enter the tournament using a special or protected ranking.

The remaining spots in the 128-player singles draws will be filled through US Tennis Association wild cards and the qualifying tournament held the week before the main draw begins.

According to the Associated Press, Serena Williams is among the players who could receive a wild card if she is healthy enough to compete after returning to the tour earlier this year but sustaining a knee injury during her first-round loss at Wimbledon. / LBG