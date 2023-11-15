Asean defense chiefs call for Israel-Hamas war's end

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Southeast Asian defense ministers called Wednesday for an end to the Israel-Hamas war and for the world to collaborate on setting up humanitarian aid corridors in Gaza, but they struggled on how to address the prolonged civil strife in Myanmar.

Defense ministers of the Association of Southeast Asia Nations meeting in Jakarta also reiterated the significance of maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea and respecting international rules to prevent maritime clashes in the disputed waters.

The 10-nation Asean includes Myanmar, but its defense minister was again barred from attending this week’s meetings due to the military government’s failure to comply with a five-point peace plan drafted to ease the violence.

“We are saddened with a deteriorating situation in Myanmar,” Indonesia’s Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto said in an opening speech. “Indonesia encourages other Asean member states to support Myanmar to find a peaceful and durable solution to the current situation.”

Plan

Asean has been trying to enforce the plan it forged with Myanmar’s top general in 2021, which calls for an immediate end to the violence, the start of talks brokered by a special envoy among contending parties, and the delivery of aid to displaced people.

But Myanmar’s military government, which seized power in 2022, has done little to enforce the plan.

A joint declaration also called on the parties in a decadeslong territorial dispute in the South China Sea involving China and rival claimants from Southeast Asia to agree to an early conclusion of negotiations for a nonaggression pact.

The defense ministers on Thursday will be meeting with Asean’s eight dialog partners, where the territorial disputes are expected to be raised.